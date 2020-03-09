Bestseller at festival

NOVELIST and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz is the first author to be confirmed to appear at this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

He will be part of both the adult and children’s programmes at the 14th annual event, which will run from September 26 to October 4.

Horowitz will talk about his latest adult novel, Moonflower Murders, which will be released in August.

The book is a follow-up to his bestseller Magpie Murders and features his famous literary detective Atticus Pund.

The author, who has written more than 40 books for adults and teenagers, made his festival debut at the Kenton Theatre in 2018 when he talked about his James Bond prequel Forever and a Day, which is part of the Jack Rider series.

Horowitz was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to literature.

Festival director Harriet Reed-Ryan said: “It is so nice to have him back.

“He confirmed a month or so ago and he is one of the World Book Day authors, which is why we wanted to release the good news now.

“He is a brilliant speaker and at the schools event last time all the children were captivated.”