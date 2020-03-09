Monday, 09 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bestseller at festival

NOVELIST and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz is the first author to be confirmed to appear at this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

He will be part of both the adult and children’s programmes at the 14th annual event, which will run from September 26 to October 4.

Horowitz will talk about his latest adult novel, Moonflower Murders, which will be released in August.

The book is a follow-up to his bestseller Magpie Murders and features his famous literary detective Atticus Pund.

The author, who has written more than 40 books for adults and teenagers, made his festival debut at the Kenton Theatre in 2018 when he talked about his James Bond prequel Forever and a Day, which is part of the Jack Rider series.

Horowitz was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to literature.

Festival director Harriet Reed-Ryan said: “It is so nice to have him back.

“He confirmed a month or so ago and he is one of the World Book Day authors, which is why we wanted to release the good news now.

“He is a brilliant speaker and at the schools event last time all the children were captivated.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33