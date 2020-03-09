Adventurer is back from the wilderness

TELEVISION presenter, author and adventurer Ben Fogle will be sharing some of his tales from the wilderness this month.

The 46-year-old is appearing at the Wycombe Swan on Tuesday (March 10) followed by the Hexagon in Reading on Wednesday, March 25.

A spokesman for the star, who lives in Fawley, said: “Ben has climbed Everest, been swimming with crocodiles, saved elephants, dodged pirates, been marooned for a year on an uninhabited island, walked to the South Pole, crossed the Empty Quarter with camels, rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, tracked the migration of the wildebeest, swum from Alcatraz, had a flesh-eating disease and messed around with ferrets. If you like Ben’s TV shows then you’ll love this personal and intimate evening of stories from around the world.”

For more information and to book, visit www.benfogle.com/tour