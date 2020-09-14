Celebrate heritage with guided tours

GUIDED tours will be held in Caversham as part of an annual heritage celebration.

Heritage Open Days, England’s largest festival of history and culture, starts today (Friday) and runs until September 20.

There is a programme of events in and around Reading which are held in person and also online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They showcase the diversity of the buildings, people and its natural heritage. All the events are free to attend but places for most must be booked in advance.

Today (Friday) and next Friday at 11am, there is a guided walk in Caversham Road.

This takes in the Victorian townscape that still has traces of its industrial past such as an area where department store and brick magnates left their mark and the bicycles for the British Army’s first cycling regiment were made.

The area has had a wide range of industries over the years, from the malthouses that sold to Simonds Brewery to the iron foundries near the River Thames that served the railways and other light industries such as vehicle works and Cox & Wyman printers, which operated in the area for more than 200 years.

On Wednesday (September 16) and September 20 at 2pm and 3.30pm there is a guided walk around the plots at Caversham Court.

You will be able to explore the allotments which were once the kitchen gardens of the former mansion before they were used in the 1940 Dig for Victory campaign.

For more information on all the Reading events, including how to book, visit whatsonreading.com/heritage-open-days-2020