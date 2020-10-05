Crossrail talk online

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley is hosting an online talk on how the Elizabeth Line was built under London — and how future generations will look after it.

The speaker for the event on Wednesday, October 14, is John Crosfield, who was Crossrail’s head of technical assurance from 2012 to 2019.

A civil and chartered engineer by training, his role was focused on the Elizabeth Line’s infrastructure, which saw the construction of 42km of seven metre diameter tunnels below the capital.

To register for the talk, which starts at 7pm for 7.30pm and includes a question and answer session at 8.30pm, email CafeSciHenley@gmail.com