Radio 4 host’s talk should be quotable

THE broadcaster and author Nigel Rees is giving an illustrated talk at Ewelme village hall next Friday (November 19).

Rees, 77, has been the host of the popular Radio 4 show Quote … Unquote since 1976.

Having devised the game himself, he went on to write a series of Quote … Unquote books devoted to aspects of the English language and the humour that frequently derives from it.

He achieved even greater success with five volumes dedicated to graffiti that he edited between 1979 and 1986, the second of which reached number one on the paperback bestsellers’ list.

The title of his talk, which is being hosted by the Friends of Ewelme Church, is “From gravestones to graffiti”. The event starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £15, including a glass of wine and nibbles. There will also be a licensed bar.

Tickets are available in advance from Ewelme Village Store and Derry’s Den in Benson. For more information, email friends.of.ewelme.church

@gmail.com