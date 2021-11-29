True renown is when you don’t need a headstone

Nigel Rees on “From gravestones to graffiti” | Ewelme village hall | Friday, November 19

NIGEL REES, the creator and host of Radio 4’s long-running Quote... Unquote, gave a highly entertaining illustrated talk in aid of the Friends of Ewelme Church on “From gravestones to graffiti” — both subjects of his bestselling books.

Before a packed audience at Ewelme village hall, he demonstrated the opposite of what you might expect: that there is (often) humour in the grave and (occasionally) seriousness in the writing on the wall.

One lesson out of a lightning tour ranging from Washington to St Petersburg, with extensive stops across the UK, might be that the more distinguished the corpse below ground the less information is given out above. Tolstoy’s grave is simply a green mound. Shakespeare’s is unmarked. Thomas Jefferson’s monument ignores the fact that he was the third US President, while Anthony Trollope’s does not mention his career as a novelist.

The original Kensal Green grave of George Cruikshank, one of Dickens’s most famous illustrators, focuses solely on his championship of “universal abstinence from intoxicating drink”.

Overseen by his wife, it somehow omits the 11 children he fathered with a mistress living nearby.

Notable graves in and around Ewelme include Jerome K Jerome’s (Ewelme Church) and David Frost’s (Nuffield). His bottom line reads: “Hello, Good Evening and Welcome.”

When invited on Quote... Unquote John Mortimer offered an epitaph for each of his careers: “The Defence Rests” as barrister; “A Plot at Last!” as author.

Mortimer’s actual memorial in Turville has a Latin inscription that translates as “the summer of a dormouse”.

It’s a phrase from one of Lord Byron’s letters. And the romantic poet provided a link to the “graffiti” part of Rees’s engrossing talk, since Byron had scratched his name on the temple of Poseidon near Athens.

Most graffiti is far from distinguished. But the mention of “George Davis is innocent” and the many variants on “X Rules OK” (“James Bond Rules 00K”) brought back memories of the Seventies, some pleasant.

And I was delighted that Nigel Rees gave time to what is perhaps the most evocative, haunting graffito ever. Now gone, but once emblazoned on a wall in block capitals on the approach to Paddington Station, it read: “FAR AWAY IS CLOSE AT HAND IN IMAGES OF ELSEWHERE.”

Philip Gooden