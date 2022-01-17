Reforming prisoners with art

THE Arts Society Henley will start its new year programme of talks on Thursday, January 20 with a visit from Angela Findlay, an Anglo-German professional artist, writer and freelance lecturer.

Angela, who has spent years teaching art in prisons in Germany and England. will talk on “Art behind bars: the role of the arts in breaking the cycle of crime, prison and re-offending”.

With her unique insight into the destructive and costly cycle of recidivism, Angela offers a deeper understanding of the minds, lives and challenges faced by the prison population.

She will examine how the arts can play a vital role in bringing about change.

Angela created visual exercises for prisoners to view themselves and the world differently in order to combat the devastating impact of the cycle of crime, guilt, punishment and shame.

In 2016, the Ministry of Justice invited her to

support the case for the

arts to be included in new,

progressive programmes

of rehabilitation and

education.

Over the past decade, Angela has researched the process of remembrance in Germany after the Second World War, with the culture of “counter memorials” and site-specific artworks expressing national shame and apology.

Angela has a BA in fine art and a diploma in artistic therapy and her paintings are exhibited nationally and internationally.

She will have a book, In My Grandfather’s Shadow, published by Penguin in July.

The hour-long talk will be held in the ballroom at Phyllis Court Club, Henley (at 10.45am and again at 2.15pm) and you do not have to be a member of the club to attend. A donation of £10 is requested.

For more information, email Monnik Vleugels at monnik.vleugels@gmail.com or visit www.henley.

theartssociety.org