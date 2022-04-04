Humble experience

TV PRESENTER Kate Humble has come up with an appealing way to help people eat their greens.

Her recipe for spring in your step soup contains nettle, kale, spinach and leek. This and other recipes appear in her first cookbook, Home Cooked: Recipes From the Farm, which was inspired by her life in the Welsh countryside.

Kate will be talking about the book at a pop-up Henley Literary Festival event at the Bottle and Glass Inn in Binfield Heath on Wednesday, April 27 from noon to 1pm.

After the talk, guests will be treated to a hot drink and a bowl of the soup, along with a vegetarian sourdough roll. Tickets cost £40 each, which includes a copy of the cook book, which is worth £25.

For more information and to book, call (01491) 575948 Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm or visit www.bottleandglassinn.com