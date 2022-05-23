Author reveals art of writing mystery

AUTHOR and Henley Standard reviewer Philip Gooden will offer some tips on the art of writing mystery novels in a talk at Sonning Common library on Tuesday evening.

He will answer questions such as such as “How many suspects is too many?” and explain why every fictional detective needs to be an amnesiac.

Mr Gooden says: “Mysteries and thrillers are the most popular genre of fiction, whether on the pages or the screen.

“Perhaps in response to stressful times, whodunnits in the style of Agatha Christie are enjoying a revival at the moment.

“Paradoxically, though dealing with violence and death, a traditional mystery makes for reassuring reading or viewing.

“Yet whodunnits also operate by rules which ensure that the reader feels both teased and satisfied.”

Mr Gooden, who lives in Holton, near Oxford, is a prolific writer of both fiction and non-fiction books.

Some of his works have been described as “history meets mystery”, with murder mysteries set in Shakespeare’s era and a series where Geoffrey Chaucer investigates foul play in medieval times.

Mr Gooden has also written extensively on interesting aspects of linguistics, including Bad Words And What They Say About Us.

• The Seven Golden Rules of Mystery Writing, a talk by Philip Gooden, is at Sonning Common library in Grove Road on Tuesday (May 24) at 7pm. Tickets cost £5, which includes a glass of wine, are available from the library.