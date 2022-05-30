Adventures afloat with actor/explorer

BRIAN BLESSED will be putting his famously sonorous voice to good use when he narrates some sightseeing tours on the River Thames.

The 85-year-old actor will be unofficial tour guide “Captain Brian” on Hobbs of Henley’s flagship vessel The New Orleans, telling anecdotes from his career on stage and television and his travels around the world.

Brian, who is currently directing Busman’s Honeymoon at the Mill at Sonning, is looking forward to being on the water, describing himself as “50 per cent actor and 50 per cent explorer”.

“I’ve been to Everest three times,” he says. “I was the oldest man to reach the North Pole and I’ve been down the gigantic Amazon, the Rio Negro and other rivers in South America.”

In the late Nineties, Brian fulfilled a long-held dream by visiting the 9,000ft Mount Roraima in Venezuela, the setting for Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1912 science fiction novel, The Lost World, about a fictional expedition to a place where prehistoric creatures still survived.

“At Auyán-tepui, the giant, you get the great waterfall, Angel Falls,” he says. “ It’s a thin waterfall but very tall, 3,500ft and I’ve climbed all the way up there. It’s as big as Wales.”

Brian, who lives in Windlesham in Surrey, also loves The Wind in the Willows, Kenneth Grahame’s classic children’s book about four anthropomorphised animals on the river.

He says: “I remember little Ratty, who meets Mole, who is spring cleaning and saying, ‘Up we go! Up we go!’ until ‘pop!’ Nothing quite like the river.”

So what will he be telling his river trip passengers?

He says: “I shall be encouraging all my listeners to go abroad and to become explorers. I’ll be talking about the North Pole as well and different adventures. My main message will be that the greatest danger in life is not to take the adventure. ‘You mustn’t do this’, you mustn’t do that’ — no, no, no. Reverse, go for it and don’t let the bastards grind you down.

“I’ll also do poetry and a bit of Shakespeare and I’ll talk about when I was Old Deuteronomy in the original Cats.

“I’ll talk about big adventures and different productions — how I started in Z-Cars and then The Three Musketeers and I, Claudius.”

There is one area where Brian’s intrepid adventures and acting history cross paths — his infamous quote as Prince Vultan in 1980 film Flash Gordon.

He says: “Of course, you know, the biggest thing, everywhere I go in the world, whether I’m passing Eskimos or meeting a Russian submarine in the Arctic, everyone asks me to say ‘Gordon’s alive’. It’s a kind of cry for freedom.

“The butcher, the baker, the candlestick lady, you can be in London, or on top of a skyscraper: ‘Brian, can you say, Gordon’s alive?’ I say, ‘Gordon’s alive, thank you so much.’”

• Overboard with Brian Blessed sets sail on Sunday, June 5 with two 90-minute outings from 2pm to 3.30pm and from 4pm to 5.30pm. Tickets cost £50 per person and are available from hobbsofhenley.com