Blowers is back in to bowl more anecdotes

LEGENDARY cricket commentator and raconteur Henry Blofeld has travelled the world but he is delighted to be returning to Henley.

The 83-year-old will be back at the Kenton Theatre on Sunday with his show My Dear Old Things.

“I love the Kenton, I’ve been there so many times,” he says. “I must have played there eight or 10 times, I should think. I’ve always had a very, very good audience there and they always seem to fill it for me, which is so nice.

“I love Henley anyway — I know it very well, I’ve got thousands of friends all the way around.”

Henry, who lives in Norfolk, says his parents were friends with the writer and adventurer Peter Fleming, elder brother of James Bond author Ian, and his wife, the actress Celia Johnson.

He recalls: “Peter and that lovely wife of his, Celia, lived at Nettlebed and I was at school with their son.

“They were great friends with my mother and father and that’s how my father met Ian, I think, when he was staying with them.”

Later, Ian borrowed Henry’s family’s name for the villain, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, for his 1961 Bond novel Thunderball.

Henry says: “There were lots of splendid letters between Ian and my father and I knew Ian a bit too — it was all good fun.”

He visited Ian at his home, Goldeneye, in Jamaica, where he met Noël Coward and they became friends.

Henry, who is affectionately known as “Blowers”, will be talking about his adventures in India filming The Real Marigold Hotel and reminiscing about his years on Test Match Special alongside fellow legends Brian Johnson and John Arlott and, latterly, Jonathan Agnew.

He says it was “a great piece of luck” to be one of the eight people chosen to appear in the last version of The Real Marigold Hotel.

Henry says: “We went out to India and spent just over three weeks there — two weeks in the south, in Pondicherry, and a week in Rishikesh in the Himalayan foothills.

“A lot of things happened and it was great fun but I’ve never told anyone the behind-the-scenes stories and I’ve been itching to. I mean, because of covid, there were no theatres.

“So the first act is an hour of behind the scenes making The Real Marigold Hotel. It’s funny stories but interesting too because people don’t quite know what goes on.

“They see four episodes of an hour each but they don’t realise that more than 800 hours of activities were filmed.”

Henry got on well with several of his co-stars.

He says: “I’ve got some great friends from the Marigold. Zandra Rhodes is a terrific friend and Susie Blake’s a great friend.

“Paul Chuckle’s a really good friend, I see lots of him, and also Barbara Dickson. She’s a wonderful Scottish lady, what a fantastic voice too — I think she’s just the greatest.”

This was not Henry’s first time on the subcontinent.

He says: “Two of us had been in India for a long time when we were young — Zandra Rhodes and me. We absolutely loved it and I’d love to get back there once more.

“For the others, I think when you’re in your seventies and you come to India for the first time, it’s probably harder to understand it.

“When you get there in your twenties and you’re bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, it’s a lot easier and you adapt much more easily.”

His previous visit was an eye-opener. Henry explains: “The poverty in India, well, it’s nothing like quite so obvious now, but it’s still very much there. It’s a fact of life.

“I remember being taken into the slums of Kolkata by Mother Teresa, who I got to know, and she said to me, ‘Look, if I took all these people here’ — and they were in these really ghastly slums, I mean, for us they were ghastly — ‘and gave them four-star hotel accommodation tonight, they’d all be back here tomorrow’.

“It’s a way of life, I won’t say they love it, but they are happy people.”

For the second act, Henry will shift to the anecdotes from Test Match Special.

He says: “There are all the wonderful old Brian Johnson and John Arlott stories and I was the last person who had actually commentated with both.

“So it’s a bit of ‘Tutankhamun’s tomb’ nostalgia but actually it’s incredibly funny and people absolutely love it.”

Henry was a promising cricketer in his teens but then had an accident.

He recalls: “I hit 100 at Lord’s when I was 16 and all the rest but I bounced under a bus at school at Eton. I was unconscious for 28 days, I think, which on balance isn’t a very good thing.

“Maybe I might have tried to make a career out of cricket — who knows? — but as it was there was no chance of that afterwards.

“So I found my way into the commentary box by a lot of strange chances. I’ve had a marvellous life, really, I mean, I did it for 47 years.”

In one of many anecdotes, Henry recalls meeting TV chef Ainsley Harriott, when they were filming Ready Steady Cook a few years ago.

He laughs: “He came up to me and said, you know, ‘May I ask you a great favour?’ and it was the first conversation we had on air.

“He said, ‘May I call you Blowers?’ and I said, ‘Yes, only on one understanding’.

“He said, ‘What’s that?’ and I said, ‘Can I call you Ainers?’

“Of course, the audience laughed like mad but the BBC has got no sense of humour and they cut it out.

“It was actually quite funny and, dear old Ainsley, I see him occasionally and I always say, ‘Hello, Ainers!’”

• My Dear Old Things — an evening with Henry Blofeld is at the Kenton Theatre on Sunday at 3pm. The show has a running time of 110 minutes with a 20-minute interval. Tickets cost £25. Call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk