Lost in language

THE next in the series of lecture recitals from Opera Prelude is called “Lost in translation” and will be presented by soprano Claire Ward.

She will explore the pros and cons of translating an opera, including the impact on its accessibility and the risks of losing the nuances of the original language. Guests can have a go at translating an extract of libretto to see how tricky it is.

Claire will look at famous arias from composers such as Handel, Donizetti and Janácek.

She is a piano teacher based in London and holds a distinction in the Licentiate of the Royal Academy of Music. She has taught in the UK, France and Switzerland.

Earlier this year, she became an Opera Prelude Young Artist and performed in the chorus of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin with Opera Holland Park.

The recital will take place at Christ Church, Reading Road, Henley, on Friday, October 21 from 11am to 1pm. Tickets cost £30. For more information, visit operaprelude.org