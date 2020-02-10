Bean here before

IT is said that lightning doesn’t strike twice but for one Henley coffee house things became all too familiar.

A burst pipe at Harris + Hoole, on the corner of Duke Street and Hart Street, forced the neighbouring Drifters café to close on Thursday last week.

Millie Jeans, who works at Drifters, said: “We share the use of their basement where our meters are kept. Harris + Hoole had a water leak and therefore our electric was turned off for safety.”

The same thing happened in 2018 when a fault developed in the boiler it shared with the premises next door.

Perhaps it’s time they had separate water supplies.