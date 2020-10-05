Monday, 05 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Zooming out

Zooming out

A HIGH-speed internet firm based in Henley has received a £100 million investment to expand its services across Britain.

Zzoomm, which has an office at The Hub in Station Road, raised the sum from capital manager Oaktree, of London.

The firm has almost finished installing a fibre to the premises network in Henley which will offer download speeds up to 200 times faster than a conventional “super-fast” connection to more than 6,000 homes.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33