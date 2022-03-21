Dental surgery expands

A DENTAL surgery in Wargrave has expanded.

A third practice room has been opened at the Wargrave Dental Clinic in High Street and a new scanner with 3D imaging has been installed.

The practice, which opened eight years ago, is run by Dr Ranju Kharana, 46, and his wife Dr Anu Chadha, 43, who live in the village and have two children.

Dr Kharana is a specialist prosthodontist and dental implant surgeon and Dr Chadha specialises in fitting removable prosthodontics, such as dentures.

The new room enables two dentists and a hygienist to work simultaneously.

The scanner provides 3D imaging of the teeth, mouth, jaw and neck to form the exact picture required for precise diagnosis and treatment planning.

Dr Kharana said: “When a patient comes to us with pain in their tooth, for example, the X-ray can show us if the pain is caused by decay. We can then determine exactly how bad the decay is and how to treat and repair the tooth.

“Before we had this equipment, we had to refer our patients elsewhere and the waiting lists were months long. That is such a long time to wait when a patient is in a lot of pain.”

Dr Chadha said: “Now we have this technology, we can take X-ray referrals from other dentists in the area. It means that people won’t have to travel to Harley Street to have their X-rays taken, which is where we were referring our patients.”

The couple moved to Wargrave in 2009. They bought the High Street premises in 2012 and opened the practice two years later.

Dr Kharana said: “I think our clinic has encouraged more businesses to set up here. Since we arrived we have seen new coffee shops and these have given life back to the area.”

The clinic has also taken on Dr Ash Menon, who will deal with diagnosis and treatment of patients with diseases affecting the mouth, jaws, face and neck.