No cabin fever for romance show star

A WOMAN from Henley has been appearing on a new reality dating show.

The Cabins pairs two people up and provides them with a cabin in the Cotswolds to stay in the hope of sparking a romance.

The couple decide each morning whether to stay another night, leave the cabin together or leave alone.

Alexandra Hanson, 22, who was born and raised in Henley, appeared on the ITV2 show on two evenings last week.

She was matched with Nathan, a 22-year old model from Bournemouth. The pair hit it off over hot chocolate and face masks and decided to leave the cabin together after two nights.

Viewers will find out if the couple stayed together at a reunion show on Sunday evening.

Alexandra is a businesswoman and started her social media channel @thecocktailvibe during the first lockdown in April last year.

She teaches her fans online how to make cocktails and now has more than 65,000 followers on TikTok and 2,500 on Instagram.

Apparently, her reasons for going on the show to find love was because she “already knows most of the men in Oxfordshire”.