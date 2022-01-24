Licensed to film

A FILMING policy has been agreed by Henley Town Council.

This stipulates that all areas owned or maintained by the council require a permit for filming to take place.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Henley is a popular filming location for films and TV shows.

“It brings great tourism to our town but it can also cause many issues for residents if it is not planned out carefully.

“We will be updating the official policy for those who are interested in filming on private locations whether that is a network or production company, or even an amateur level videographer.

“They must apply through the council to earn an official permit.”

Henley has been featured in Woman in Black, The Social Network, John Carter and popular TV drama series Midsomer Murders.