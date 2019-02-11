Conway helps GB triumph

A TEENAGER from Shepherds Green won all her singles matches when she represented Team GB in the Zone A G16 Europe Winter Cup in Minsk, Belarus.

Jasmine Conway, 14, was the youngest member of the three-girl team competing for the GB U16s.

Conway played in position two on Friday of last week for singles winning 6-0, 7-5 and winning doubles 6-4, 6-3 as Great Britain beat Lithuania 3-0.

The following day Conway lost out in the doubles as GB went down 3-0 to Belarus.

On Sunday Conway played in first position and won her singles 6-1, 6-3 and doubles 6-1, 6-0 as GB defeated Croatia 3-0.

The previous month Conway was involved in tournaments in both Israel and Czech Republic. In Israel Conway was knocked out at the quarter-final stage while in the Czech Republic Conway defeated the number one seed Asia Serafini 2-0 in the first round before exiting the tournament in round two.