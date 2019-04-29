Monday, 29 April 2019

Singles title triumph for Conway

SHEPHERDS GREEN teenager Jasmine Conway ran out winner in the ITF tournament held in Barbados last week.

Fourteen-year-old Conway won the singles title after beating USA’s Carrington Hayes 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the final. Conway also reached the doubles final with her partner Charlotte Russell but the GB duo went down 6-3, 6-3 to Maryam Ahmad and Sasha Wood of the USA.

The previous week Conway made the finals of the doubles in the Trinidad tournament where she lost out in a tight tie break.

