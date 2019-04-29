Singles title triumph for Conway

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
SHEPHERDS GREEN teenager Jasmine Conway ran out winner in the ITF tournament held in Barbados last week.
Fourteen-year-old Conway won the singles title after beating USA’s Carrington Hayes 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the final. Conway also reached the doubles final with her partner Charlotte Russell but the GB duo went down 6-3, 6-3 to Maryam Ahmad and Sasha Wood of the USA.
The previous week Conway made the finals of the doubles in the Trinidad tournament where she lost out in a tight tie break.
29 April 2019
More News:
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
POLL: Have your say