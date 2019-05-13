Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shiplake march on

SHIPLAKE Primary School have progressed to the South Oxfordshire Schools’ tournament after winning the local annual competition at Peppard Tennis Club last week.

The village school took the honours in the year 3 and 4 competition with Sonning Common runners-up, Peppard third and Sacred Heart fourth.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33