Tennis club centenary

CAVERSHAM Lawn Tennis Club is celebrating its centenary with a day of special events next month.

There will be a family fun afternoon on Sunday, June 23 with an exhibition match with professional tennis players and personalities, together with a short tournament for members.

Younger members will be offered fun activities, including a bouncy castle.

Non-members are welcome to attend and enjoy afternoon tea.

In the evening, there will be a gala dinner at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, attended by past and present members.

The club has also published a booklet about the history of the club written by member Dudley Jones. Copies can be bought from the club office for £2.

The club, which is based in Queensborough Drive, Caversham, has about 500 members, about half of whom are juniors.

Last year, members voted to sell the three-acre site for possible development and move to the Mapledurham Estate. The sale could raise up to £4.5 million.