Tennis club centenary

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
CAVERSHAM Lawn Tennis Club is celebrating its centenary with a day of special events next month.
There will be a family fun afternoon on Sunday, June 23 with an exhibition match with professional tennis players and personalities, together with a short tournament for members.
Younger members will be offered fun activities, including a bouncy castle.
Non-members are welcome to attend and enjoy afternoon tea.
In the evening, there will be a gala dinner at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, attended by past and present members.
The club has also published a booklet about the history of the club written by member Dudley Jones. Copies can be bought from the club office for £2.
The club, which is based in Queensborough Drive, Caversham, has about 500 members, about half of whom are juniors.
Last year, members voted to sell the three-acre site for possible development and move to the Mapledurham Estate. The sale could raise up to £4.5 million.
20 May 2019
More News:
Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say