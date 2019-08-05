Monday, 05 August 2019

Tennis club celebrates centenary

MORE than 150 people attended a fun day at Caversham Lawn Tennis Club to mark its centenary.

Attractions included a tennis tournament, games and an exhibition doubles match featuring former professionals Michael Wyeth, Gary Drake, Charles Durham and Dan Lobb.

There was also a demonstration by Reading parkour, tumbling and gymnastics group Freedom of Movement and live music performed by a band called Who is Smith?

Head coach Ricky Dennis, 38, said: “It was a fantastic day and we had a really good turnout and mix of all generations. It was good to see all the kids here. The thing I most enjoy is seeing the generations come through. I have been through two or three now.”

Picture are the club committee and volunteers and, right, Sophie Roseaman and Valerie Holden.

