Tennis club celebrates centenary

Monday, 05 August 2019
MORE than 150 people attended a fun day at Caversham Lawn Tennis Club to mark its centenary.
Attractions included a tennis tournament, games and an exhibition doubles match featuring former professionals Michael Wyeth, Gary Drake, Charles Durham and Dan Lobb.
There was also a demonstration by Reading parkour, tumbling and gymnastics group Freedom of Movement and live music performed by a band called Who is Smith?
Head coach Ricky Dennis, 38, said: “It was a fantastic day and we had a really good turnout and mix of all generations. It was good to see all the kids here. The thing I most enjoy is seeing the generations come through. I have been through two or three now.”
Picture are the club committee and volunteers and, right, Sophie Roseaman and Valerie Holden.
