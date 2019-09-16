Weldon and Piras wrap up Mapledurham titles

THIS year’s Mapleduham Lawn Tennis Club finals were held in fine weather conditions on Sunday at their Caversham Heights courts.

Every title was hard fought and the standard of play good with club members and supporters watching the matches from the lawn and veranda on court one and from seating on court four for matches on court three.

All the matches were umpired by club volunteers and with the use of the court scoreboards everyone was kept up to date with match progress.

The day started with the veteran men’s singles at 9.30am, in which David Maynard defeated Phillip de Sausmarex 6-4, 6-4 and finished with the

mixed doubles at 7.15pm where Jon and Emily Weldon beat Caroline Cordy and Chris Wright 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

In between these matches Max Harrison beat Jack Cuthbertson 6-0, 6-0 to win the U16 boys competition while Ben Haines beat Zac Everitt 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to take the U12 boys honours.

Emily Weldon also secured the ladies’ singles title beating Sally Foster 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 while Chirstian Piras took the men’s title by beating Craig Dillon 6-1, 6-2.

In the doubles competitions Sandra Smith and Sally Foster beat Emily and Amy Weldon 6-4, 6-2 to win the ladies competition while Jon Weldon and Craig Dillon beat Huib Steenburgen and Bernardo Guerreiro 7-6, 6-4 to win the men’s title.

A bottle of bubbly was presented to all adult winners after each match and engraved trophies will be presented at the club’s Christmas dinner on November 30.

Our thanks go to all the umpires and those organising and helping with the refreshments which made the day such a success.