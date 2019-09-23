Salinas and Lau win Caversham singles crowns

EDWIN LAU won the men’s singles title at Caversham Park Tennis Club’s annual tournament finals day held on Saturday.

Lau prevailed against Jonny Tait, whilst Laura Salinas claimed the ladies’ singles crown for the second time, defeating Judy King in the final.

The first match of the day saw Celine Cheng and Richard Morgan overcome Laura Salinas and Paul Flood to secure the mixed doubles title.

Trung Tran took the honours in the men’s plate final beating Rakesh Bhandari, while Dave Winship battled through against Andrew Harland to retain the vets singles title for another year.

In a high-quality encounter, Jonny Tait and Lau overcame Alex Swann and James Springett in the men’s doubles. Hayley Randall and Celine Loader triumphed in three sets against Judy King and Celine Cheng to clinch the ladies’ doubles title.

A bake sale during the event raised funds for Dig Deep, a charity that operates in Kenya for the provision of clean water and sanitation.