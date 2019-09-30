Duo sweep board at club finals

THIS year’s Henley Tennis Club Championships saw the men’s and ladies’ singles winners sweep the board in the three doubles events held at the Tilebarn Close courts.

Ladies’ singles winner Brittannie Willis walked away with three titles while men’s champion Max Miles-Thomas won two.

In the ladies’ singles Willis beat Agnes Russman 6-0, 6-0 to secure the title before gaining success in both the ladies doubles and mixed doubles.

Willis, along with Jess Craig, beat Katy Bayly and Mariam Owent 6-0, 6-0 to secure the ladies’ doubles. Later in the day Willis won the mixed doubles with partner John Tamplin as the duo saw off the challenge from Rafe Dickie and Jess Craig 6-0, 6-4.

Miles-Thomas secured the men’s title having beaten Dickie in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2 and later in the day secured the men’s doubles title with partner Levi McAndrew-Brown as the duo saw off the challenge of John Tamplin and Dickie 6-1, 6-3.