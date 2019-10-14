Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tennis club celebrates centenary

Tennis club celebrates centenary

CAVERSHAM Lawn Tennis Club celebrated its centenary with a gala dinner at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

About 150 members and friends attended the event, which included dancing to the Harry Tait Band and a visit by a host of tennis superstars, courtesy of comedy impressionist Josh Berry.

The club started life in the early 1900s as Caversham Sports Club to include both tennis and bowls and its first clubhouse was an old railway carriage acquired by a member who happened to work on the railways.

This year’s celebrations have also included a family fun day in June attended by more than 200 people at the club’s headquarters in Queensborough Drive, Caversham.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33