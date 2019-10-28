Thorp and Fry have the upper hand to secure club singles titles

PEPPARD held their annual finals day at their Colliers Lane courts.

Simon Thorp overcame big serving Connor Cummings (6-0 6-3) to retain the men’s singles title while Ellie Fry defeated Louisa Bisson in the ladies singles in a hard fought win.

In the veterans, Vic Fry defeated Stuart Drew in a close fought contest, winning 10-8 in the deciding third set tie break.

James Franklin and Andy Lee had an epic battle with Dom Cusk and Simon Thorp winning 7-5 in the third set in the men’s doubles. Helen Lee and Ellie Fry beat Louisa Bisson and Lucy Archibald in the ladies doubles. The day culminated in a victory for Ellie Fry and James Franklin over the mother and son partnership Helen and Andy Lee in the mixed doubles.

The men’s veteran doubles was won by Vic Fry and Stuart Drew over the established paring of Mike Harris and Tony Price, runners up for the second year running.

The club will now turn their attention to the winter league where the men’s first team has just started its matches in the top division in Berkshire up against the likes of Windsor, Bracknell and Maidenhead. Peppard also run a second men’s team, a ladies team and two mixed teams all in the Berkshire league.