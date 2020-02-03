Monday, 03 February 2020

Phillips retains crown

Phillips retains crown

A TENNIS player from Medmenham has retained his title of Great Britain open senior indoor champion.

Leonard Phillips, 85, who is ranked number one in the country, won the over-85s championship at Tipton without dropping a set.

In the quarter-finals Phillips beat Andy Hardy 6-2, 6-0 before seeing off the challenge of Peter Ellison 6-0, 6-1 in the semi-final.

In the final Phillips beat Gordon Oates 6-4, 6-4 to secure the title.

