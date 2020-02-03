Phillips retains crown

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
Monday, 03 February 2020
A TENNIS player from Medmenham has retained his title of Great Britain open senior indoor champion.
Leonard Phillips, 85, who is ranked number one in the country, won the over-85s championship at Tipton without dropping a set.
In the quarter-finals Phillips beat Andy Hardy 6-2, 6-0 before seeing off the challenge of Peter Ellison 6-0, 6-1 in the semi-final.
In the final Phillips beat Gordon Oates 6-4, 6-4 to secure the title.
03 February 2020
