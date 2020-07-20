Monday, 20 July 2020

Tennis return

SONNING Common & District Tennis Club has re-opened its courts in Gallowstree Common following the easing of lockdown restrictions introduced to combat coronavirus.

Singles or doubles matches between different households are allowed on the two tarmac courts at Bishopswood Sports Ground and players should follow social distancing.

Group coaching for up to six people is also permitted but physical contact is not allowed.

