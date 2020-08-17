Henley secure back-to-back league titles with huge win

HENLEY Tennis Club’s men’s A team have been crowned Oxfordshire Winter League Division 3 champions.

They secured the title with a 7-1 win at David Lloyd B on Sunday, which was a rescheduled fixture due the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Henley had needed to win six sets out of a possible eight to secure back-to-back league titles and can now look forward to playing in Oxfordshire Division 2 in September for the first time in the club’s history.

Max Miles-Thomas and Jeremy Wright made light work of their opening match securing a 6-1, 6-1 win and Tim Bianek and Connor Cummings won 6-3, 6-3 in their first match. Miles-Thomas and Wright were frustrated in their deciding rubber going down 5-7 but regrouped and overpowered to win 6-1 in the final set.

In the adjacent match, Cummings and Bianeks relentless net-play secured a 6-2, 6-1 win.