Father and daughter secure Shiplake singles titles

DESPITE a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shiplake Tennis Club still managed to hold its finals day where father and daughter Nigel and Zoe Richardson won the men’s and ladies’ singles title respectively.

The finals day was the culmination of a long and uncertain summer season filled with lockdown, social distancing, numerous rules on numbers allowed in the club and uncertainty as to whether any kind of competitive tennis could go ahead.

Despite starting competitions three months later than usual, a slightly different format was concocted involving many different leagues rather than the usual knockout competition in the hope that matches could be played within the reduced amount of time available.

The competitions involved all age groups from the mini oranges (U10s) to the veterans, the oldest of whom is in their 70s whilst the finals day was planned to perfection with only 30 people allowed in the club at any one time.

In the men’s singles Nigel Richardson beat Matt Thomas 6-1, 6-1 while Zoe Richardson beat Lorna Coursins 6-1, 6-0 to secure the ladies’ title.

The ladies’ doubles was won by Zoe Richardson and Katie Binning who beat Lorna Cousins and Katherine Liddell 6-1, 6-2 while Simon Hearn and David Barlow beat Thomas and Mike Lynskey 6-1, 7-5 to secure the men’s doubles.

Sandra Greenslade and Phil Dombey beat Lynsky and Brenda Nearchou 6-3, 6-2 to win the mixed doubles while Marcus Binning and Georgie Mackay beat Colin Main and Katie Binning 6-1, 7-6, 7-4 to secure the veteran’s doubles.

In the junior section Edward Cary won the mini orange singles having beaten Freya Weatherston while in the doubles Freya Weatherston and Edward Cary beat Lucas Dodson and Georgie Grocock.

Zac Fisher beat William Smith to win the green ball singles while Fisher and Arthur Bottomley beat Grace Gubbins and Harry Rechner to secure the green ball doubles.

Annabelle Richardson beat Megan Weatherston to secure the U14s singles. Annabelle Richardson then teamed up with Lexie Jennings to beat Josh Grocock and Megan Weatherston to win the U14 doubles.

Lucy Blomfield beat Rosie Weatherston in the U16 singles while Rebecca Hughes and Annabelle Richardson beat Lucy Blomfield and Abie Botterill to secure the U16 doubles.

Jack Lynsky beat Finn Flood to lift the U18s singles title while Flood and Milly Thomas beat Jack Lynsky and Amelie Blomfield to secure the U18s doubles title.