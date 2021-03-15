Tennis challenge in aid of Comic Relief

THE head coach at Henley Tennis Club is involved in a national initiative to get people into playing the sport.

Tom Scott, of My Sports Pro, which is based at the club in Tilebarn Close, is part of the Tennis Unlocked team, which is supporting this year’s Comic Relief.

The team is inviting children to take part in the Red Nose Tennis Challenge, which involves playing five different tennis activities while wearing something red. This can be done as a class at school or at home from tomorrow (Saturday) to next Friday and no special tennis equipment is needed.

Tom, who features in the challenge demonstration video, said: “This is a great opportunity to raise vital funds and have fun with the children.”

For more information and to sign up, email info@mysportspro.co.uk, to watch the demonstration, visit www.facebook.com/TennisUnlocked and to donate, visit /www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/tennisu-rednoseday21