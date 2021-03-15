Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tennis challenge in aid of Comic Relief

Tennis challenge in aid of Comic Relief

THE head coach at Henley Tennis Club is involved in a national initiative to get people into playing the sport.

Tom Scott, of My Sports Pro, which is based at the club in Tilebarn Close, is part of the Tennis Unlocked team, which is supporting this year’s Comic Relief.

The team is inviting children to take part in the Red Nose Tennis Challenge, which involves playing five different tennis activities while wearing something red. This can be done as a class at school or at home from tomorrow (Saturday) to next Friday and no special tennis equipment is needed.

Tom, who features in the challenge demonstration video, said: “This is a great opportunity to raise vital funds and have fun with the children.”

For more information and to sign up, email info@mysportspro.co.uk, to watch the demonstration, visit www.facebook.com/TennisUnlocked and to donate, visit /www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/tennisu-rednoseday21

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33