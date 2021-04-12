Tennis club floodlights welcomed

PLANS to install nine floodlights at Henley Tennis Club have been backed by town councillors at the second time of asking.

The club, off Tilebarn Close, wants to attach the lights to 7m high poles for two of its courts.

An application was first submitted in July but the town council recommended refusal, saying it lacked detail and the lights would not be suitable in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Now it has recommended approval of an amended application after the club lowered the pole heights by 1m and added a curfew of 9pm.

The level of lux, which is a unit to measure illumination levels, has been reduced and the LED lighting is 3000K, which is a warm white colour.

The club has also pledged to protect surrounding trees using fencing when the poles are being installed.

Mayor Ken Arlett said the lights would encourage people to play.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s planning commit tee, he said: “I’ve been to the site and know it very well. There’s banks of trees down there which will take the spillage of light but I don’t think the spillage will be that bad.

“They’ll be finished by 9pm and when I look outside my door at 9pm you’d get more spillage from the lampposts.”

The club had originally intended to floodlight all five of its courts but reduced the number to two in order to speed up the planning process.