Lau and Salinas retain singles titles at Caversham Park championships

THE defending men’s and ladies’ singles champions, Edwin Lau and Laura Salinas, prevailed in their respective finals at the Caversham Park Tennis Club Championships last weekend.

Despite a spirited challenge from Celine Loader, Salinas drew on all her big match experience to hang on to the ladies’ crown, while Lau powered past the 14-year-old pretender to his title, Christian Rowbotham, in hugely impressive fashion.

The men’s singles finalists were paired together to take on Jonny Tait and Logan Turner in the men’s doubles final. In a keenly contested match, Lau and Rowbotham came away with the trophy.

The ladies’ doubles final was a close run thing with Lottie Botterill and Laura Salinas just losing out to Celine Loader and Judy King.

Other winners on the day were: Dave Winship (men’s vets singles), Lorraine Hamilton (ladies vets singles), Bogdan Gradzik (men’s plate), Laura Salinas and Christian Rowbotham (mixed doubles), Dylan Cook (18U boys singles), Alex Stronach (14U boys singles) and Simion Kacesov (11U boys singles).