Monday, 04 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Miles-Thomas and Wakefield win titles

Miles-Thomas and Wakefield win titles

FOLLOWING a two-year break due to the covid-19, pandemic Henley Tennis Club held their club championship finals day last Saturday.

The day started with the women’s doubles final, in which Natalie Wakefield and Sasha Reed won 6-2 6-4 against Pam Saker and Naomi Ashcroft. In the women’s singles final, Wakefield won 6-0, 6-1 against Emma Hewes.

The last match of the day saw the men’s singles final, which produced a thrilling contest between Max Miles-Thomas and Mike Lynch. After nearly two hours, Miles-Thomas eventually prevailed — 6-2 1-6 7-6 (7-5 in the deciding tie-break) and in doing so, retained the trophy.

Speaking after the tournament, organiser and head coach Tom Scott said: “It is fantastic to see so many members finally being able to socialise together at the club watching what was exceptional tennis.

“The whole competition has been played at a high level. Aside from the epic men’s final, it is great to see the depth and level of the women’s tennis growing.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33