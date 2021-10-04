Miles-Thomas and Wakefield win titles

FOLLOWING a two-year break due to the covid-19, pandemic Henley Tennis Club held their club championship finals day last Saturday.

The day started with the women’s doubles final, in which Natalie Wakefield and Sasha Reed won 6-2 6-4 against Pam Saker and Naomi Ashcroft. In the women’s singles final, Wakefield won 6-0, 6-1 against Emma Hewes.

The last match of the day saw the men’s singles final, which produced a thrilling contest between Max Miles-Thomas and Mike Lynch. After nearly two hours, Miles-Thomas eventually prevailed — 6-2 1-6 7-6 (7-5 in the deciding tie-break) and in doing so, retained the trophy.

Speaking after the tournament, organiser and head coach Tom Scott said: “It is fantastic to see so many members finally being able to socialise together at the club watching what was exceptional tennis.

“The whole competition has been played at a high level. Aside from the epic men’s final, it is great to see the depth and level of the women’s tennis growing.”