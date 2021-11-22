Tennis club on right lines

WARGRAVE Tennis Club is hoping to install new all-weather courts and floodlights.

It follows a survey of members about how to improve the facilities at the club in Recreation Road and increase the appeal of the game to villagers.

The club currently has eight floodlit tarmacadam courts, half of which were resurfaced in 2016.

Almost half of the members responded to the online survey and the top five suggestions will be carried forward.

The most popular idea, with 50 per cent of respondents in favour, was to install all-weather artificial clay courts, preferably two. Clay is approved by the Lawn Tennis Association and is suitable for all conditions, reduces the risk of injuries and extends the life of tennis balls.

Installing LED floodlights was supported by 40 per cent of the respondents.

The club would like to install these on all its courts and says it would save money on electricity bills and would allow players to practise in the evenings.

It will carry out a detailed feasibility study of these two ideas over the next three months with the aim of presenting a proposal to the membership by March.

The next most popular ideas, both with 32 per cent of respondents in favour, were to have the right coaching support, particularly for junior players, and more social events.

Wargrave will compare its coaching system with other clubs of a similar size.

It would need to appoint a social secretary to offer a regular programme of events such as open days, Halloween tennis and a Christmas party.

The fifth most popular idea was to place a greater focus on junior tennis and to appoint a committee member to work with the coaches. The club hopes this would encourage more children to join and make the move up to adult teams.

Chairman Michael Simpson said: “We are looking at ways of improving our club. All our courts have floodlights but they are old and we want to replace these with LED ones because they are more environmentally friendly and it would reduce our energy costs.

“We are doing a feasibility study and we will go back to the members in February or March to see if they agree. We have reserves we can use and we are working with the LTA.”

To get involved, you can attend a free session from 7pm to 8.30pm every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

