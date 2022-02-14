Monday, 14 February 2022

Wargrave juniors are top of table

WARGRAVE U10s have won the Berkshire Junior National Winter League Division 1 title.

The team was made up of Eddie Copland, 10, Kabir Khurana, nine, Georgina Gubbins, 10, and Jess Beard, nine.

The team are now practising for the summer league along with five other junior teams covering six age groups from under nine to 18.

