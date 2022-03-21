Tennis club coach wins county award for development

THE head coach at Henley Tennis Club has won an award.

Tom Scott was named best development coach of the year for Oxfordshire by the Lawn Tennis Association.

He will now represent the county at regional awards, where he will compete against coaches from Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

The club was nominated for club of the year.

Mr Scott, who joined the club in 2020, has coached players into county squads and teams, provided online tennis lessons while the coronavirus restrictions were in place and run leadership courses for teenagers.

He has also been developing an innovative coaching programme and helped raise £3,000 for the Henley youth and community project Nomad.

Mr Scott said: “I was so pleased that the club was nominated for club of the year as everyone works so hard behind the scenes.

“Ever since I started, I have been made to feel very welcome by the committee, the members and the Henley community.

“I am grateful to them for all the support they have shown and to everyone who nominated me for development coach of the year.

“There is so much to look forward to and 2022 is going to be an exciting year for the club.”

The club is in the final stages of installing new floodlights for two of its five courts to enable tennis to be played all year round.

Planning permission was granted for nine lights on 7m high poles and they can be used until 9pm. The club’s application was supported by Sport England and residents who said the club had proved to be a lifeline during the coronavirus pandemic.