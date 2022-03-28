Monday, 28 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sebastian makes his County Cup debut

Sebastian makes his County Cup debut

A YOUNG player who trains at Henley Tennis Club made his first U9 County Cup appearance representing Tennis Oxfordshire on Sunday.

Sebastian Sheldon, who is part of the Henley Tennis Club Junior Team, was selected after making it through a tough county trials selection over the winter.

The boys’ team came fifth overall in a series of hard-fought matches with some outstanding tennis on display, one a tight 9-10 loss on a sudden death point to South Wales.

At the same event, held at Oxstalls Sports Park, Gloucestershire, the Tennis Oxfordshire Girls’ team played some brilliant tennis securing doubles wins to finish a second.

Henley Tennis Club Tom Scott said: “It is a fantastic achievement for Sebastian to play for the county and with the developments to Henley Tennis Club and its programme he has certainly set a foundation for future Henley tennis stars.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33