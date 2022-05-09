Juniors coach

60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
Monday, 09 May 2022
WARGRAVE Tennis Club has a new committee member to co-ordinate the junior players.
Beverly Birkett, from Henley, has been a member of the club for five years and is a qualified Lawn Tennis Association coach with lots of experience.
The club, which has eight floodlit courts, offers juniors a range of coaching options with two level four coaches. Junior Club nights are held every Friday in term time from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.
For more information, visit wargraveltc.co.uk
09 May 2022
