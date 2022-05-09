Monday, 09 May 2022

Juniors coach

WARGRAVE Tennis Club has a new committee member to co-ordinate the junior players.

Beverly Birkett, from Henley, has been a member of the club for five years and is a qualified Lawn Tennis Association coach with lots of experience.

The club, which has eight floodlit courts, offers juniors a range of coaching options with two level four coaches. Junior Club nights are held every Friday in term time from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

For more information, visit wargraveltc.co.uk

