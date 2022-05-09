Monday, 09 May 2022

Ace service at tennis club

Caversham Park Tennis Club held an Easter charity event for Sport In Mind.

More than £600 was raised for the charity, which supports the recovery of people experiencing mental health problems through sport and physical activity.

Laura Brooks, of Sport In Mind, opened the event with a talk.

The tennis was followed by lunch and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

