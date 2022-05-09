Ace service at tennis club

60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
Monday, 09 May 2022
Caversham Park Tennis Club held an Easter charity event for Sport In Mind.
More than £600 was raised for the charity, which supports the recovery of people experiencing mental health problems through sport and physical activity.
Laura Brooks, of Sport In Mind, opened the event with a talk.
The tennis was followed by lunch and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.
09 May 2022
