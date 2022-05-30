Monday, 30 May 2022

Away triumph moves Shiplake to top of table

SHIPLAKE Tennis Club won three of the four matches played at Royal Ascot Tennis Club last Saturday with all the ties going down to a deciding set tie break.

The visitors’ first pair of Andy Stallwood and Matt Thomas won one match and narrowly lost the other, while the second pairing of Chris Bollinghaus and Olly Bonser managed to win both matches.

The result leaves Shiplake joint top of their division in the Berkshire Tennis Dunlop Summer League.

