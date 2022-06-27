Tennis off

Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
Monday, 27 June 2022
A CHILDREN’S tennis tournament in Henley on Friday was postponed due to the extreme heat.
The Henley Inter-Schools Finals Day, which is funded by the town council, was due to be held at Henley Tennis Club in Tilebarn Close.
Organisers are trying to arrange a new date for the four primary schools involved, Trinity, Badgemore, Sacred Heart and Valley Road.
27 June 2022
More News:
Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
POLL: Have your say