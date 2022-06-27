Monday, 27 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tennis off

A CHILDREN’S tennis tournament in Henley on Friday was postponed due to the extreme heat.

The Henley Inter-Schools Finals Day, which is funded by the town council, was due to be held at Henley Tennis Club in Tilebarn Close.

Organisers are trying to arrange a new date for the four primary schools involved, Trinity, Badgemore, Sacred Heart and Valley Road.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33