Wargrave club plays host to free Big Tennis Day

FOR those inspired by the action at Wimbledon, Wargrave Tennis Club is offering the chance to try tennis for free at its Big Tennis Day from 12 noon to 5pm on Sunday, July 17.

With a focus on having fun for the whole family, there will be a barbecue, music free coaching sessions for adults and children, games and competitions, cardio tennis and a fastest serve challenge.

Or visitors can simply come along with the family and play a few sets of tennis with rackets and balls provided.

Wargrave Tennis Club caters for players of all ages and abilities. It has eight high-quality all-weather courts and this year is installing new competition level LED floodlighting on all its courts.

The Big Tennis Day is part of a national Big Tennis Weekend campaign promoted the Lawn Tennis Association, to encourage people head to their local tennis courts for free.

To find out more visit:

https://tinyurl.com/558vkbnt