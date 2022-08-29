Yasin takes honours at county tournament

HENLEY Tennis Club’s juniors gained success at the Oxfordshire County Closed tournament held at Oxford Sports Tennis Club.

Henley had four players entered in the tournament with Sebastian Sheldon and Ayden Yasin in the U10s and Owen Ashton and Shanaya Yasin in the U8s.

In the U10s Yasin played some good tennis but was unable to make it through to the knockout stages. However, Sheldon secured wins against top seeds before eventually losing out in the semi-finals.

In the U8s Ashton just missed out on the winners draw, eventually coming through to win the plate

event.

Meanwhile Yasin came through all her round robin matches top of the table to reach the knockouts. The semi final saw her secure a

nail-biting 20-18 victory in a first to 10 shootout.

Yasin triumphed in the final to secure the top prize as the winner.

Speaking after the win, Henley juniors head coach Tom Scott said: “This is a special bunch of players. They are at the club playing and practicing on their own three or five days a week outside of their coaching so much so that the parents are now playing. They have inspired many other juniors to get involved and is a testament to them that they are seeing success. Long may it continue.”

Meanwhile, Henley women’s team has seen major improvements thanks to the efforts of captain Natelie Wakefield.

This summer the side clinched their first wins since the covid outbreak but ended their league campaign by narrowly missing out on promotion.

Henley Tennis Club welcomes new players of any age and ability. Anyone interested in joining should email henleytennisclub@gmail.com