Scott and Cudd help serve up summer league title

HENLEY Tennis Club’s men’s A team won the Oxfordshire Summer League Division 4 title on Saturday after a resounding 8-1 win against

OHRC A.

With both team’s level on points coming into the match, each side knew a win either way would secure the title. Henley’s first pair of Max Miles-Thomas and Connor Cummings made light work of OHRC’s second pair with a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Henley’s second pair, Tom Scott and James Cudd, earned a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win against OHRC’s first pair who had not dropped a set all season. In the final round of matches, Miles-Thomas’s baseline consistency and Cumming’s height and volleying proved too much for OHRC’s first pair and they won 6-1, 6-2. Scott and Cudd’s left/right combination worked well to overpower OHRC’s second pair, eventually winning 6-3, 6-0.

The growth in depth of the team is now apparent with four of the squad of eight finishing in the top 10 of the league’s player statistics. This promotion was very much a team effort with Matt Hallam, Tim Binek, William Painter and Jeremy Wright all gathering vital points during the season.

Henley Tennis Club are entering three men’s and one ladies teams in the winter league. Anyone interested in joining the club should email henleytennisclub@gmail.com