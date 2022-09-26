Hindley and Janisch secure Wargrave singles titles

FOLLOWING a break for two years due to covid restrictions, Wargrave Tennis Club held its annual finals day competition on Sunday where more than 50 spectators and finalists enjoyed a day of high-quality competitive tennis.

The day started at 10am with a juniors tournament where nine finalists played some spirited tennis in a timed singles format. The overall winner was Robert Jones, beating Oliver Nazzarri in a close and well-fought match.

This was followed at 12 noon by a timed adults’ doubles competition, with 16 players playing in two separate box leagues. Bjorn Odenhammar and Richard Knight were the overall victors, winning the final 6-3 against Chris Copeland and Stephen Stewart. After lunch the main singles finals got underway. In the ladies’ competition, Liz Hindley was the winner, beating Denise Peet, with her range of strong and consistent ground strokes. In the men’s final, Tim Janisch won a closely fought battle against Kieran Martin-Davis, saving three match points to win a tense championship tie break 12-10.

The day was concluded with two doubles finals. In the ladies’ event, Sue Gutierrez and Jenny Harding came from behind in a tight match, winning a championship tie break to beat Elizabeth Hindley and Rebecca Salisbury-Beard.

The men’s doubles final was equally close, with Tim Janisch and Kieran Martin-Davis recovering from their exploits in the singles competition, to beat Chris Brims and Jon McCarthy in two sets.