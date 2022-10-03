Finals day was family affair

SHIPLAKE Tennis Club ended the season with their summer championship competition.

Finals matches were played from 8.30am until 6pm and involved players from seven to 77 years of age.

Nigel Richardson ran out winner in the men’s singles whilst his daughter Zoe took the honours in the ladies’ competition.

Mark Cranstoun and Shane Renders took the honours in the men’s doubles whilst the ladies’ doubles was won by Caroline Edwards and Amber Renders.

In the mixed doubles, Kevin James and Niki Botterill triumphed while Graham Cooper and Caroline Edwards took the honours in the vets mixed doubles. Peter Roberton and Caroline Edwards won the mixed doubles plate.

In the junior competitions, Oscar Brind won the U10 singles whilst Benjamin Peiris and Olivia Farrell took the doubles honours.

Freya Weatherston won the U12 singles with Will Askin and Georgie Grocock taking the doubles title.

In the U14s section, Arthur Bottomley won the singles crown and secured the doubles title with Harry Rechner. Tom Boner won the U16s singles title and also secured the doubles title with Annabelle Richardson.

Rosie Weatherston secured the U18 singles title and also won the doubles title with Rosie Richardson.