Monday, 03 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

03 October 2022

Finals day was family affair

Finals day was family affair

SHIPLAKE Tennis Club ended the season with their summer championship competition.

Finals matches were played from 8.30am until 6pm and involved players from seven to 77 years of age.

Nigel Richardson ran out winner in the men’s singles whilst his daughter Zoe took the honours in the ladies’ competition.

Mark Cranstoun and Shane Renders took the honours in the men’s doubles whilst the ladies’ doubles was won by Caroline Edwards and Amber Renders.

In the mixed doubles, Kevin James and Niki Botterill triumphed while Graham Cooper and Caroline Edwards took the honours in the vets mixed doubles. Peter Roberton and Caroline Edwards won the mixed doubles plate.

In the junior competitions, Oscar Brind won the U10 singles whilst Benjamin Peiris and Olivia Farrell took the doubles honours.

Freya Weatherston won the U12 singles with Will Askin and Georgie Grocock taking the doubles title.

In the U14s section, Arthur Bottomley won the singles crown and secured the doubles title with Harry Rechner. Tom Boner won the U16s singles title and also secured the doubles title with Annabelle Richardson.

Rosie Weatherston secured the U18 singles title and also won the doubles title with Rosie Richardson.

03 October 2022

More News:

PO hours cut

PO hours cut

SONNING Common post office is now closed on ... [more]

 
Pub re-opens

Pub re-opens

THE Bird in Hand in Sonning Common will re-open ... [more]

 

Brunch day

A HARVEST festival will be held at St Mary’s ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33