Geordie comedy hero’s ready to take one ‘El’ of a giant leap

SURREALIST story spinner Ross Noble returns to the Wycombe Swan on Wednesday (October 17) — a little over two years on from his last visit.

The Geordie comic likes to keep his fans on their toes, having recently ventured off the beaten track with his Dave TV shows, Freewheeling and Off Road, chronicling his motorcyle adventures.

After starring in a couple of horror films — most notably portraying a killer clown in 2012’s Stitches — the 42-year-old recently moved into musical theatre.

A 2015 role in The Producers was followed earlier this year by a critically acclaimed turn in Mel Brooks’s Young Frankenstein that saw him nominated for an Olivier and win a WhatsOnStage Award for best supporting actor in a musical.

September saw Noble heading out on his 16th UK tour, El Hablador, with 68 dates announced so far. After 20 years on the road, does he still enjoy touring?

“It would be hard work if I didn’t! Is that how many shows it is? That seems like a daft number — I’ll put on two extra dates, just to make it up to 70. But, yeah, I do still love it. The great thing about stand-up is you’re face to face with real people.”

Noble has previously said that when he started touring back in 1999 he “didn’t really live in the real world”. Has that changed?

“When I started all I did was tour — I was just a vessel. I’ve got more of a balanced life now but I can still retain the essence of being in the moment. I realised quite early on that stand-up can teach you everything you need to know about life, which is — have one eye on the future, and have one eye on the past, but live in the present.”

That being so, how would he describe his stand-up now compared to his early days? “When I started, people said I was ‘surreal’, and that’s a bit of a lazy description because it sort of implies that anyone could do it. Now, I think I take the building blocks of the real world and then stretch and manipulate them. It’s more like magic realism than surrealism — that’s the way I see it... and that’s the most pretentious thing I’ve ever said!”

Following his sojourn into musical theatre, has Noble thought about incorporating any songs into his other work?

“What, like releasing a Christmas album? I’d like to do more musicals, if the right thing came along — I enjoy it. But just because you enjoy singing doesn’t necessarily mean you should. Though I do have a couple of ideas for things that are not quite musicals, but sort of musicals, which I’m working on — but I won’t say what because it’ll jinx it or something!”

Something Noble can talk about, of course, is El Hablador. What does he have in store this time?

“I’ve got a giant inflatable skull on stage — its mouth fills up with smoke and I walk out of it!”

Outlandish inflatable sets have become something of a trademark of Noble’s stand-up shows — but how did they start?

“The sets have always been a bit Spinal Tap — there’s no need for them, it’s just funny to have these big, over-the-top creations on stage. People turn up and go ‘Whoa!’ and then I don’t really mention it.’

