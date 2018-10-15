Monday, 15 October 2018

Are you a 'psycho'?

HE started out as a print journalist before making a radio documentary that attracted the attention of the legendary film director Stanley Kubrick.

Next Thursday (October 14) at 7.30pm, Jon Ronson brings his theatre show Psychopath Night, based around his 2011 bestseller The Psychopath Test, to the New Theatre Oxford.

Tickets are priced from £14.90 to £26.90. To book, call 0844 871 3020 or visit www.atgtickets.com/oxford

